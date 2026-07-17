/West Indies great Sir Garfield Sobers dies aged 89

Sir Garfield Sobers, one of cricket's greatest-ever players, has died at the age of 89 at his home in Barbados, just two weeks before his 90th birthday. He is survived by his sons, Daniel and Matthew, and his adopted daughter, Genevieve. The West Indies legend represented his country from 1954 to 1974, playing 93 Test matches and earning a reputation as one of the finest all-rounders in the history of the game. Renowned for his exceptional batting, bowling and fielding, Sobers was widely regarded as a cricketer who was far ahead of his era.

A player far ahead of his era, Sobers could bowl left-arm fast-medium, left-arm spin and wrist spin and he also became the first cricketer to hit six sixes in a single over in first-class cricket.

With the bat, Sobers scored 8,032 Test runs at an outstanding average of 57.78, including 26 centuries and 30 fifties. His unbeaten 365 against Pakistan in 1958 set a new world record for the highest individual Test score, a record that remained unbeaten for 36 years.

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As a bowler, Sobers adapted his style to different conditions and finished with 235 Test wickets at an average of 34.03. He was equally brilliant in the field, taking 109 catches during his Test career.

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“The greatest allrounder that I saw was Sir Garfield Sobers because he was quite simply somebody who could change the game with the bat; he could change the game with the ball. He could change the game by taking an incredible catch close in or even in the outfield," Sunil Gavaskar said of him once.

“But that impact that he had and the number of matches he turned with both bat and ball is the reason why he was the greatest allrounder that I have ever seen."