West Ham footballer Kurt Zouma filmed kicking, slapping his pet cat in sickening video; issues apology

West Ham United and France footballer Kurt Zouma has been slammed on social media for thrashing his pet cat. A shocking video recently surfaced online which shows Zouma kicking and slapping his cat while laughing at the poor animal. The French defender has been accused of animal cruelty with many suggesting he should be punished for his actions.

In the video, which has gone viral on social media, Zouma can be seen clip dropping, slapping and kicking his cat. He then appears to run after the cat chasing it before throwing a pair of shoes at the animal. He then goes on to slap the cat on its head. The disturbing video has left the netizens in shock, triggering intense criticism for the French footballer.

Premier League club West Ham released a statement condemning the action of the 27-year-old defender while maintaining that the club in no way supports cruelty towards animals. West Ham informed that the club have spoken to Zouma and that the matter will be dealt with internally.

“West Ham United unreservedly condemns the actions of our player, Kurt Zouma, in the video that has circulated," West Ham said in a statement.

“We have spoken to Kurt and will be dealing with the matter internally, but we would like to make it clear that we in no way condone cruelty towards animals," the club added.

Kurt Zouma apologises for his actions:

Zouma, who joined West Ham from Premier League rivals Chelsea last year, also tendered an apology on social media and said he regretted his actions. The French footballer said the two cats seen in the video are both 'perfectly fine' and that the pets are loved by the entire family.

“I want to apologise for my actions," he said. “There are no excuses for my behaviour, which I sincerely regret. I also want to say how deeply sorry I am to anyone who was upset by the video. I would like to assure everyone that our two cats are perfectly fine and healthy," said Zouma in a statement.

“They are loved and cherished by our entire family, and this behaviour was an isolated incident that will not happen again," he added.