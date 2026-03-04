/‘We have so much concern for our families’: Iran’s heartbreaking message at Women’s Asian Cup

Iran coach Marziyeh Jafari claims her team had ‘so much concern’ about their families back home as war-like situation escalates between Iran, Israel and the US, with the players ‘fully disconnected’ from them during the ongoing Women’s Asian Cup at Gold Coast in Queensland. The Iranian women’s team readies to take on the hosts Australia on Thursday after suffering a 0-3 defeat at the hands of South Korea in their tournament opener.

While an internet blackout has made it nearly impossible for players and staff to contact their family members, team coach Jafari has thanked the Iranian-Australians for their unwavering support during this tough time.

"We are so happy that Iranian-Australians here support us," she told Australian media. "Obviously we have so much concern for our families and our loved ones and all other people inside our country, which we are fully disconnected with.

"Here, we are coming to play football professionally and we will do our best to concentrate on the match ahead."

On the other hand, the Iranian team striker Sara Didar fought back tears as she spoke about their worries.

"Obviously, we're all concerned and we're sad because of what has happened to Iran and our families and our loved ones," the 21-year-old told reporters in Australia.

Asian football chiefs have said they were offering "full support and assistance" to the team, who arrived in Australia just days before strikes killed supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

Meanwhile, Iran made their historic debut at the last Asian Cup in India in 2022, which made them national heroes in a country where women's rights are severely restricted.