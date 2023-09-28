We believe we can win ODI World Cup 2023, reckons South Africa speedster Kagiso Rabada

The cricketing world is awaiting the start of the ICC ODI World Cup in India, which gets underway on October 05 in Ahmedabad. Defending champions England, India, five-time winners Australia and Pakistan are considered as the pre-tournament favourites but the likes of South Africa, New Zealand and Sri Lanka are also in form and can be deemed as the darkhorse of the mega event.

Talking about the Proteas, they have made the last four in alternate editions of the World Cup since their readmission in 1992. After missing out on a semi-final berth in the last edition in 2019, in England and Wales, the No. 4 ranked Temba Bavuma-led side are one of the contenders to make it to the last four, even if many won't consider them as outright favourites. However, premier pacer Kagiso Rabada feels his national side 'believe' they can win the coveted title as well.

"One thing we have never lacked as South Africans is belief, so going into the tournament we do believe we can win it," Rabada was quoted as saying by ICC.

"We've got the players to do so, so hopefully we can make our first final and win this competition. It's going to be hard, but it's going to be really enjoyable. It's exciting to have the best players in the world playing against each other, competing for one prize, and we are up for the challenge," he opined.

Reflecting on his growth from the 2019 edition, which was his maiden appearance in the ODI World Cup, Rabada stated, "The 2019 World Cup was my first and I wasn't successful at all. The lesson I took from that is that team cohesion is the most important factor, because individuals don't win World Cups, teams do." He added, "The older I have become and the more caps I have, the more I realise that I am a leader in that environment. Through knowing my own strengths and reinforcing them, knowing what makes me tick and through lending an ear to other players, I want to help set how we play as a collective."

Proteas begin their campaign on October 07 versus Sri Lanka in New Delhi after two warm-up games, on September 29 (Friday) versus Afghanistan and October 02 (Monday) versus New Zealand in Thiruvananthapuram.

South Africa’s squad for the ODI World Cup 2023:

Temba Bavuma (c), Gerald Coetzee, Quinton De kock, Reeza Hendricks, Marco Jansen, Henrich Klaasen, Andile Phehlukwayo, Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Lungi Ngidi, Kagiso Rabada, Tabraiz Shamsi, Rassie van der Dussen, Lizaad Williams

