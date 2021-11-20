Watch: Will MS Dhoni play in IPL 2022? Here's what CSK captain has to say

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni has given an update on whether he will play for CSK in the Indian Premier League 2022. On Saturday, during an event in Chennai, the former Indian skipper said that there is a lot of time and he will "think" about it.

CSK won the IPL 2021 after defeating Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) by 27 runs. The team clinched its fourth IPL title. However, the scenario will be different in the next edition of the cash-rich league as there will be a mega auction and two teams will also place their bids.

The existing IPL franchises will be able to retain a maximum of four players and fans are expecting that Dhoni will be CSK's first choice. However, the former cricketer said, "I will think about it, there is a lot of time, right now we are just in November. IPL 2022 will be played in April," said Dhoni at an event.

During the event, he also said that hopefully, his last T20 match "will be in Chennai" but he added, "whether it's next year or in five-years-time, we don't really know".

Dhoni has been the face of CSK ever since the league started. He enjoys a massive fan following and fans fondly call him 'Thala', which means head or leader in Tamil.

Dhoni was also asked about his IPL future with CSK after IPL 2021 final, when he said, "Again I've said it before, it depends on BCCI. With two new teams coming in, we have to decide what is good for CSK. It's not about me being there in top-three or four. It's about making a strong core to ensure the franchise doesn't suffer. The core group, we have to have a hard look to see who can contribute for the next 10 years."

When the presenter asked Dhoni has about the legacy he has left behind at CSK, Dhoni cheekily waits for the sentence to be completed and responded "Well, I still haven't left behind (smiles)."

The fans were quite relieved then, but what will happen, the mega auction will tell.

