WATCH: When 'Boss' Anushka Sharma hijacked Instagram Live session between Kevin Pietersen and Virat Kohli

Former England skipper Kevin Pietersen on Thursday continued his series of Instagram Live sessions as he was joined in by Indian captain Virat Kohli and the duo discussed all things related to cricket, their friendship, life and situation surrounding COVID-19 pandemic. However, the live session witnessed a hilarious moment when Kohli’s wife and Bollywood superstar Anushka Sharma hijacked the conversation and asked Kohli to come for dinner.

Kohli and Pietersen share a great rapport since playing for Royal Challengers Bangalore for two seasons – 2009 and 2010 – in Indian Premier League before the Englishman moved to the Delhi-based franchise in 2012. The duo discussed RCB’s performance in IPL over the years while the Indian skipper also revealed why he transformed into a vegetarian.

Kohli, during the live session, said that he has never spent so much time with Anushka since their marriage in 2017.

“It is the longest we have spent together in one place since we have been married. We have never been in one place for so long at the same time. It’s bizarre. It’s not a good thing to single out this as an opportunity to spend time. But it is what it is. We have to be positive and we are being cautious. These are strange times,” the Indian skipper said.

However, as Kohli and Pietersen continued with their discussion, Anushka suddenly commented on it and asked Kohli to join her for dinner. "Chalo chalo dinner time," wrote Anushka, asking Kohli and Pietersen to end their chat.

Pietersen later shared a screenshot of Anushka’s comment on Instagram as he wrote: "When the BOSS said time was up, time was up! @anushkasharma @virat.kohli Hope you all enjoyed that? Just two dudes hanging out."

Pietersen has already held live sessions with Rohit Sharma, Ahmed Shehzad, Congress MP Shashi Tharoor and Kohli was the latest to join the Englishman on his series of Instagram live session.

