LIVE TV
ugc_banner

WATCH: South Africa dealt huge blow on Day 1 vs India as Temba Bavuma limps off with hamstring issue

Centurion, South AfricaEdited By: Aditya PimpaleUpdated: Dec 26, 2023, 07:05 PM IST
main img

WATCH: South Africa dealt huge blow on Day 1 vs India as Temba Bavuma limps off with hamstring issue Photograph:(Twitter)

Follow Us

Story highlights

It is reported that Temba Bavuma is suffering from a hamstring issue which could be bad news considering it is just Day 1 of the match. Despite the Bavuma injury issue, the Proteas have been rock-solid as they had India narrowed at 176/7 at Tea with Kagiso Rabada scalping five wickets.

Day 1 of the Boxing Day Test between India and South Africa saw the hosts dealt a huge blow after skipper Temba Bavuma was seen limping off the field. It is reported that Bavuma is suffering from a hamstring issue which could be bad news considering it is just Day 1 of the match. Despite the Bavuma injury issue, the Proteas have been rock-solid as they had India narrowed at 176/7 at Tea with Kagiso Rabada scalping five wickets.

×

Bavuma hamstring issue

Before the fifth ball of the 20th over, Bavuma was attended by physios and was later seen limping off the field. It is initially thought that Bavuma has pulled his hamstring which could result in him missing the rest of the match. Hamstring issues generally have lengthy time out for players as it takes time to recover. If this is the case, Bavuma could be ruled out of the entire series while his participation in the remainder of the first Test remains in doubt.

trending now

Rabada on fire

On the flip side, the hosts had an excellent first two sessions of Day 1 as they established complete dominance after Rabada’s masterclass with the ball. India were 24/3 in the first session after skipper Rohit Sharma (5), Yashasvi Jaiswal (17) and Shubman Gill (2) fell in quick succession. Nandre Burger was the architect-in-chief of India’s downfall as he got the better of Gill and Jaiswal.

The visitors then built a partnership of 68 runs as Shreyas Iyer (31) and Virat Kohli (38) helped India get back in the contest. However, in the second session, Rabada again showed his class to get the better of Iyer putting India on the back foot on 92/4.

Ravichandran Ashwin (8) and Shardul Thakur (24) then followed soon as India lost their way against the exceptional South African star Rabada. At the time of writing at Tea on Day 1 India were 176/7 with KL Rahul (39) and Jasprit Bumrah (0) in the middle.

author

Aditya Pimpale

I am Aditya Pimpale a passionate sports writer and commentator who loves travelling. Hailing from the royal town of Kolhapur in Maharashtra, my passion for football, cricket, tennis and Formula One has driven me to the latest chapter of my career. 

RELATED

Australia opener David Warner names THIS player to replace him as opener in Tests post retirement

'Underdog' Baltimore Ravens beat San Francisco 49ers in battle of conference leaders

Australia finish marginally ahead of Pakistan on rain-hit Day One of Boxing Day Test