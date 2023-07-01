WATCH: Shaheen Afridi enters record books with 4 wickets in 1st over during Vitality T20 Blast

Premier left-arm seamer Shaheen Shah Afridi has entered the record books with his stunning spell on Friday night's Vitality T20 Blast game for Nottinghamshire. Bowling the first over in the second innings, Afridi picked not only picked one, two or three but four wickets to stun the cricket world. From bowling searing Yorkers to bringing the new ball in to dislodge the bails, Afridi tasted success like none before in this format.

Defending 169 in Trent Bridge, Nottingham, Afridi first dismissed Warwickshire captain Alex Davis plumb in front on the golden duck (having gone for five wides off the first delivery) and then clean bowled Chris Benjamin off the next one. Following a blistering start to the innings, Afridi picked the left-arm batter Dan Mousley caught in covers on just one.

Just when it looked like everyone had seen the best first over this summer, Afridi bowled a Jaffa to rattle the off stump of Ed Barnard on the first-ball duck. With this, he finished the first over on a score of seven for four.

Though he attained figures of 4/29, Afridi's impressive spell couldn't help his team win the match. A 46-ball 65 from opener Robert Yates and handy contributions from the lower order, including twin 27s from Jacob Bethell and Jake Lintott, inspired the Bears to win the clash with two wickets in hand.

Thanks to his four-wicket haul, Afridi now has 20 wickets in 13 matches played this season and is also the leading wicket-taker for his side. Afridi touching peak form Already a star for Pakistan, Afridi is coming off from a topsy-turvy season, wherein he remained injured and out for the first half and then made a stunning comeback to win the PSL title for Lahore Qalandars for the record second straight season.

Having missed out on playing the home series against England and New Zealand late last year, in addition to missing the Asia Cup in Dubai, Afridi looks determined to remain fit and available for every major series in the lead-up to the 2023 ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup in India in October-November.

Following his impressive stint against New Zealand in the home white-ball leg in April-May this year, Afridi was named in the Test squad for the away Sri Lanka series for the first time in one year.

With Asia Cup 2023 set to be co-hosted by Pakistan and Sri Lanka (from August 31 to September 17), Afridi will aim to make his presence felt and end the trophy drought for his team in this tournament.