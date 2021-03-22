Watch: Several injured as audience gallery collapses at Junior National Kabaddi Championship

Tragedy struck just before the start of the 47th Junior National Kabaddi Championship at Suryapet in Telangana as several people were left injured after an audience gallery collapsed on Monday. While fans were left injured, all players and referees were safe.

The 47th Junior National Kabaddi Championship was all set to get underway on Monday in Telangana. The tournament was scheduled to be played from March 22 to March 23 with future stars of Indian kabaddi battling it out in India's premier junior inter-state kabaddi championship.

Defending champions Sports Authority of India (SAI) were set to take on Bihar in the opening match in the Boys category while Haryana were to lock horns with Jammu and Kashmir in the inaugural match in the Girls category.

However, in a shocking incident, an entire section of the jam-packed audience gallery collapsed just before the start of the tournament on Monday with many left injured.

Watch: Audience gallery collapses at 47th Junior National Kabaddi Championship

Several people have suffered injuries as a gallery collapsed in a stadium at a national-level Kabaddi tournament in Suryapet in Telangana.

A total of 105 matches were to be played across the four-day competition with 29 and 28 boys and girls’ team respectively.

The knockout phase of the 47th Junior National Kabaddi Championship is scheduled to commence on March 24 followed by the quarter-finals on the same day. The semis and finals of both boys and girls events will take place on March 25. However, it remains to be seen whether the tournament goes ahead after the collapse of the audience gallery on Monday.