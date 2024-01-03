LIVE TV
WATCH: SCG pays tribute to David Warner as Aussie great takes center stage against Pakistan

Sydney, AustraliaEdited By: Aditya PimpaleUpdated: Jan 03, 2024, 09:10 AM IST
WATCH: SCG pays tribute to David Warner as Aussie great takes center stage against Pakistan Photograph:(Twitter)

Australia great David Warner took center stage against Pakistan on Wednesday (Jan 3) as he started his final Test chapter in an illustrious career. Warner, playing in his 112th and final Test match was accompanied by his daughters before the match as the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) applauded the hometown hero. In the on-field battle between the two nations, Pakistan won the toss and elected to bat first as Warner will have to wait for his opportunity to bat.

SCG pays tribute to local boy

Before the match started at the iconic SCG, the stadium announcer honoured Warner as he reflected on his achievements for the nation in the Test format. The 37-year-old was seen with his three daughters walking onto the field as the crowd cheered for him. Fellow Australian stars also joined in to honour the career of the southpaw who has amassed more than 8000 runs in the red-ball format and also scored 26 Test hundreds.

Australia search for whitewash

Having named an unchanged Playing XI, Pat Cummins’ side will push for their first whitewash on home turf since 2014. The hosts have an inaccessible 2-0 lead in the three-match series and will look to continue their fine form in the New Year’s first Test match. The Aussies are unbeaten at the SCG in the traditional New Year fixture since 2011, when England beat them in the Ashes.

Cummins and Co will be in full mood heading into the contest having won the Perth test by 350 runs while winning the Boxing Day Test by 79 runs at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG).

At the time of writing, Pakistan were 154/5 with Mohammad Rizwam batting on 63 while Agha Salman is unbeaten on 24. All of the pacers were amongst wicket-takers for the hosts with Cummins scalping two in the first session at the SCG.

Australia XI:

David Warner, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith, Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh, Alex Carey (wk), Pat Cummins (captain), Nathan Lyon, Josh Hazlewood, Mitchell Starc

Pakistan Playing XI:

Shan Masood (captain), Saim Ayub, Abdullah Shafique, Babar Azam, Saud Shakeel, Salman Ali Agha, Mohammad Rizwan (wicketkeeper), Sajid Khan, Hasan Ali, Mir Hamza, Aamir Jamal.

Aditya Pimpale

I am Aditya Pimpale a passionate sports writer and commentator who loves travelling. Hailing from the royal town of Kolhapur in Maharashtra, my passion for football, cricket, tennis and Formula One has driven me to the latest chapter of my career. 

