WATCH: RCB drop special video featuring ex-captain Virat Kohli before major announcements on March 12

Ahead of the IPL 2022 edition, there is only one franchise who is yet to announce its captain. The three-time runners-up Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) have not yet announced their skipper for the forthcoming season, which is set to get underway on March 26 at the iconic Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai.

For the unversed, the Bengaluru-based franchise are set to make some major announcements -- regarding their new captain and jersey. Prior to it, the popular team dropped a special video, on Twitter, featuring ex-skipper Virat Kohli.

"Hi guys, a few updates for you guys. As you know, we are going to start our season pretty soon. [It’s] something I am really excited for. As I said, renewed energy. Really looking forward to this season. First and foremost, the most important news is that...." Kohli said in the video.

“Renewed Energy. Excited for the IPL season. There’s an important news...” - Virat Kohli has a message for all of you RCB fans! 🗣



Location: Museum Cross Road, Church Street, Bengaluru

Date: 12.03.2022

Time: 12pm to 8pm#PlayBold #WeAreChallengers pic.twitter.com/o26eA2bOq3 — Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) March 10, 2022 ×

The RCB camp is set to share some major updates, in the run-up to the ten-team tournament, at an event that they have been promoting as 'RCB unbox', in Bengaluru. Despite being in the garden city, Kohli won't be able to attend the event as he will be involved in the second and final Test between India and Sri Lanka, which gets underway on March 12 at M Chinnaswamy Stadium.

Glenn Maxwell -- whom the franchise retained for INR 110 million (INR 11 crore) -- Faf du Plessis and Dinesh Karthik are being touted as the frontrunners to take over as the RCB captain. While many former cricketers still want Kohli to reclaim the top post, despite his resignation following the last season, the 33-year-old won't return as captain.

"I’m not someone who holds onto things more than I should. Even if I know I can do a lot more, if I’m not going to enjoy the process, I’m not going to do it," Kohli has recently said on "The RCB Podcast".

"Because it’s very difficult for people to understand your decisions unless they are in your situation. From the outside, people have their own expectations ‘Oh! How did that happen? We are so shocked'. There's nothing to be shocked about. I explain to people, I wanted some space and I wanted to manage my workload and the story ends there," he added.

RCB will open their campaign in IPL 2022 on March 27 against Mayank Agarwal-led Punjab Kings (PBKS) at DY Patil Stadium, Navi Mumbai.