WATCH: Pitch invader with rainbow flag halts Portugal-Uruguay World Cup match

The FIFA World Cup in Qatar continues to serve controversies. On Monday, a pitch invader with myriad social messages brought the match between Portugal and Uruguay to a fleeting halt.

The incident transpired during the 51st minute of the game when both sides were locked at nil-nil. The protester sauntered across the turf after breaching the security barrier. While the global feed was cut away from the invader, images showed him wearing a Superman T-shirt with “RESPECT FOR IRANIAN WOMAN" plastered across it on the back.

“SAVE UKRAINE” was written on the front whilst he carried a 'Rainbow' flag to show support for the LGBTQ community. Italian press agency AGI identified the invader as Mario Ferri of Italian nationality.

After running halfway across the pitch, Ferri was tackled into the ground by two security guards and ushered through a tunnel. The referee picked up the rainbow flag and placed it on the sideline.

It was not immediately clear if the protester was detained or charged by the Qatari authorities after his defying act.

This is not Ferri's first rendezvous, according to media reports. He had staged a similar protest during the 2014 World Cup held in Brazil where he raised the issue of children living in poverty.

The pitch invader during the game of Portugal vs Uruguay! pic.twitter.com/Bxrj6qvUhf — 𝘼𝙗𝙙𝙖𝙡𝙡𝙖𝙝 ⓫ - عبدالله 🇪🇸 (@abdallah_rm11) November 28, 2022 ×

While protesters invading the pitch is not a new phenomenon, doing it in a country like Qatar comes with its own set of problems. The Islamic country is extremely strict when it comes to rules and regulations. It deems sex between men as illegal which is punishable by up to three years in prison.

Qatar and FIFA forced the players and teams to not wear the 'One Love' armband during the matches which became a major bone of contention. At one time, seven European teams were prepared to defy the orders and wear the armbands. However, after FIFA threatened suspension, the players backed out.

Portugal player Ruben Neves commented on the incident after the match and said it was bound to happen.

“We know what has happened around this World Cup… It’s a normal thing to happen. Of course, we are all with them as well. With Iran as well, with the Iranian women. So I hope it doesn’t happen, anything to the boy, because we understand his message, and I think all the world understands it as well."

Russia has invaded Ukraine since February while Iran has been embroiled in protests since September after the death of 22-year-old Kurdish woman Mahsa Amini. Globally, protests have taken place to show support for Ukraine and Iranian women.

(With inputs from agencies)