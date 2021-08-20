Watch: Pep Guardiola's reaction to Robert Lewandowski question, says happy with Manchester City squad

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola's reaction to Bayern Munich's Robert Lewandowski question is unmissable. If recent rumours are to be believed, City has a possible interest in Bayern's goal merchant after some reports suggested that Lewandowski was keen on a move.

In a recent media interaction, Guardiola was asked about the same but he said he would be happy if the transfer window ended immediately. It is worth noting that Poland striker Lewandowski was signed by Guardiola when the Spaniard was at Bayern.

Dismissing the reports of any interest in Lewandowski, Guardiola told the reporter, "Next question."

"Lewy is such an important player for Bayern Munich and he will stay at Bayern Munich."

"I am not going to talk, with 11 days left, about the transfer market," he further added.

Watch the video here:

Pep Guardiola asked whether Robert Lewandowski is a potential target for Manchester City [🎥 @footballdaily]pic.twitter.com/kE4vnNHZ9X — Bayern & Germany (@iMiaSanMia) August 20, 2021 ×

Premier League champions Manchester City are most keen on Tottenham Hotspur's striker Harry Kane, who wants to leave in order to challenge for major trophies.

Asked by reporters if he would be happy to go forward with the squad that he has at the moment, Guardiola replied: "Absolutely. More than happy. It is the same team, except Sergio (Aguero) for Jack Grealish, that we had last season."

Argentine Aguero, the club's all-time top scorer, has moved to Barcelona with Grealish signed from Aston Villa as the Premier League's first 100 million pound ($136.02 million) player.