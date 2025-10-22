Olympic gold medallist Neeraj Chopra is now a Lt. Colonel in Territorial Army - WATCH

India's star athlete Neeraj Chopra has been conferred with honorary rank of Lieutenant Colonel in the Indian Army (Territorial) on Wednesday (Oct 22). He has been conferred with the honour for his exemplary display of skills in various sports competition including the Olympics. Neeraj won the gold meal in men's individual javelin throw event in Tokyo 2021 Olympics before winning a silver medal in the same event in Paris edition of the Olympics in 2024. Neeraj had also won the gold medal in World Athletic Championship in 2023. He was given the honour by India's defence minister Rajnath Singh in a ceremony which was also attended by Army chief General Upendra Dwivedi as well.

Singh praises Neeraj for excellence

During the pipping ceremony, Defence Minister Singh describe Singh as an “epitome of perseverance, patriotism and the Indian spirit of striving for excellence." Watch the moment below:

“Lt. Col. (Hony) Neeraj Chopra embodies the highest ideals of discipline, dedication and national pride, serving as an inspiration to generations within the sporting fraternity and the Armed Forces alike,” he further added.

Looking at his remarkable achievements, Chopra was granted the honorary commission in the Territorial Army on April 16 by the President of India Droupadi Murmu, informed the Defence Ministry.

Chopra's army journey and accolades

Neeraj had joined the Indian Army back in 2016 as Naib Subedar. He was later promoted to the rank of Subedar in 2021 and to the rank of Subedar Major in 2022.