WATCH: MS Dhoni sweats it out on badminton court after Chennai Super Kings call off IPL camp amid coronavirus pandemic

With the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 getting suspended until April 15 amid the novel coronavirus pandemic, the cricket fans have been left with nothing to feast their eyes on. Even all eight IPL franchises have suspended their pre-tournament training camps keeping the health of players, support staff and fans in mind.

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) were one of the first franchises to have cancelled their pre-IPL camp with players returning back home with the situation surrounding COVID-19 deteriorating with each passing day. MS Dhoni, who was supposed to make his return to the cricket field in IPL 2020, had started his preparation for the cash-rich tournament only to see it getting postponed amid the coronavirus outbreak.

Having returned to his home town Ranchi, from Chennai, Dhoni was seen continuing his fitness regime as the former Indian skipper was spotted sweating it out on a badminton court in the JSCA International Stadium Complex.

No day off for fitness freak MS Dhoni, as he resumes badminton session in Ranchi. #FitnessFreak #MSDhoni #Dhoni pic.twitter.com/z1ZDVHRkCa — MS Dhoni Fans Official (@msdfansofficial) March 16, 2020 ×

Dhoni was last seen playing for India in the ICC World Cup 2019 where the Men in Blue had crashed out in the semi-final after a heart-breaking defeat to New Zealand. Since then, the veteran wicketkeeper-batsman has been on a sabattical from the gentlemen's game and a lot was riding on his performances in IPL 2020 relating to his return to the Indian team.

Meanwhile, India recorded its third death due to coronavirus as a 64-year-old patient died in Mumbai's Kasturba hospital on Tuesday. Furthermore, the number of positive cases of COVID-19 has risen to 125 in India.