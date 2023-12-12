WATCH | Michael Neser clutches INCREDIBLE catch in BBL 13 as Brisbane Heat beat Sydney Thunder

The Big Bash League (BBL) has taken the cricketing world by storm as top Australian sides are giving their best shot to conquer glory in the T20 competition in the nation. Michael Neser was the spotlight of the BBL 13 on Tuesday (December 12) after he produced a moment of magic for the Brisbane Heat as they beat hosts Sydney Thunders by 20 runs. The win also saw Brisbane Heat take the top spot in the BBL 13 as they are now unbeaten in their opening three matches. WHAT A CATCH 🤯



Michael Neser can do no wrong🔥#BringTheHEAT #BBL13 pic.twitter.com/BipkO65iW0 — Brisbane Heat (@HeatBBL) December 12, 2023 × Neser’s magical moment

On the final delivery of the ninth over, Neser went all guns blazing as he put in a sliding dive to clutch Alex Ross on 2. With Paul Walter bowling Sydney Thunder were 56/3 after 8.5 overs when the superb magical moment in the field occurred. Neser’s dive was the big moment in the match as it turned the flow of the match in their direction. Before the wicket, Thunders needed 96 to win off 67 deliverers with seven wickets in hand.

The moment turned out to be decisive in the outcome of the contest as Heat went on to win by 20 runs and six balls to spare. Xavier Bartlett ended with the best return with the ball for Heat as he ended with figures of 35/3 in four overs. On the flip side, Mitchell Swepson, Matthew Kuhnemann and Alex Walter all ended with two wickets each. Interestingly, Neser also scalped a wicket in his two overs for the side. Courtesy of the superb bowling show Thunders were bowled out for 131 in their own backyard.

Overall scenario

Earlier, Tanveer Sangha’s resolute bowling for Sydney had seen Brisbane restricted at 151/7 in their 20 overs. Collin Munro was the top scorer with 46 while Sangha scalped three wickets with the ball for the hosts. The pitch was more favouring the spinners both sets of players enjoyed their time in the middle.