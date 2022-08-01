WATCH: Messi's young fan removed by security before striker comes to his rescue after PSG's CT win

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) were at their very best as they thrashed Nantes 4-0 to win the Champions Trophy on Sunday (July 31). Neymar scored twice with Lionel Messi and Sergio Ramos also chipping in with a goal each to ensure PSG's dominance in a one-sided affair in the Trophee des Champions in Tel Aviv.

After the win, superstar footballer Messi made heads turn with many of his ardent fans following him when he was being escorted by the security officials. Just then, a young and uncontrollable fan tried his best to meet his idol and get a selfie. However, he was pushed back by the members of security before the 35-year-old Messi came to his rescue and even clicked a picture with him.

Here's the viral video:

This young fan was being taken away by security but Messi stopped them so the boy take a selfie with him ❤️ pic.twitter.com/MHNfpSs2O0 — R  (@Lionel30i) July 31, 2022 ×

Messi's heartfelt gesture towards his young fan impressed many on social media. On the other hand, an section of fans even compared Messi's adorable gesture to Cristiano Ronaldo's, who had smashed the phone of a young fan who wanted a picture with the star player post a Manchester United loss in the last season.

For the unversed, Messi won his second trophy in France ever since he joined PSG last summer, from Barcelona. Earlier, he had won the Ligue 1 title with the French club in the last season. Overall, the Argentine captain has 41 trophies in his glittering career, in club and international level.

Messi's next aim will be to lead Argentina to a win in the forthcoming FIFA World Cup, to be held in Qatar later this year.