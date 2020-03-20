Watch: Jimmy Anderson shares light-hearted video while training under self-quarantine

Coronavirus has suspended most of the sporting events across the globe forcing the athletes to self-quarantine themselves. The biggest sporting icons have begun training at home and spending time with their loved ones as a follow-up.

Also read: Watch: 'The need of the hour is to..' - Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma urge people to act together against COVID-19

Veteran England seamer James Anderson is enjoying his break from cricket due to the coronavirus threat.

The English pacer spearhead posted a light-hearted video of him lifting his daughters as weights while training at home. He wrote: "The girls are more than happy to help me train at home," in the caption.

England's Test series against Sri Lanka which was scheduled to take place later this month was postponed due to the increasing coronavirus situation.

Other sporting icons such as Virat Kohli have used their social media platform to spread awareness regarding the novel coronavirus.

In the video, both Kohli and Anushka urged everyone to stay safe by practicing self-isolation during this dire situation. Anushka went on to add that the only way we can curb the deadly virus is by ‘acting together’.

"We all know we are going through a very difficult time," Kohli said. "And the only way to stop the spread of Coronavirus is by acting together," urged Anushka.

The cricketing world across the globe has been hit by the virus fever as the global pandemic has forced cancellations or postponements of entire series or tours.

Meanwhile, the Indian Premier League (IPL) was suspended until April 15 with another meeting between the BCCI and franchise owners expected to take place in the first week of April to discuss the proposition of how to proceed with the cash-rich tournament.

