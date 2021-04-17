Watch: India's Hanuma Vihari takes stunning catch for Warwickshire in County Championship

Indian batsman Hanuma Vihari is currently plying his trade for County club Warwickshire as a short-term cover for Pieter Malan. While Vihari was one of the heroes for India in the Test series against Australia, he ended up tearing his hamstring and was ruled out of the series against England as well. Vihari went unsold in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 auction but was roped in by Warwickshire.

Vihari, who has been preparing for India’s upcoming tour of England, took a blinder of a catch at mid-wicket to dismiss Steven Mullaney for 31. While Mullaney pulled a shorter delivery towards the cow corner, Vihari was alert at the edge of the 30-yard-circle and jumped to complete the one-handed stunner.

Watch the stunning catch by Hanuma Vihari here:

The Indian batsman is part of a strong Warwickshire squad featuring the likes of Dom Sibley, Olly Stone and former England all-rounder Tim Bresnan. Vihari, with the bat, was dismissed for a 23-ball duck but made contributions in the field.

Vihari has been one of the key players for Team India in away conditions. While the batsman is yet to play a home Test match, Vihari has played a pivotal role in India’s tours of Australia and West Indies. After impressing in two tours of Australia, a lot of eyeballs would be on Vihari when India later tour England for the five-match Test series.