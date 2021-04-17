Ravindra Jadeja considered for Grade A+ contract, didn't get approval: Reports

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) recently announced the annual contract list for its players. While the list welcomed some new faces in the likes of Shubman Gill and Mohammad Siraj, others like Hardik Pandya received a promotion. However, ace all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja retained his Grade A contract and wasn’t named in the A+ category, which included the likes of Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma and Jasprit Bumrah.

A+ category has an annual income of INR 7 crore whereas Grade A guarantees an annual salary of INR 5 crore. According to reports, there were talks of Jadeja being included in A+ category but the BCCI went against the proposal and kept the Saurashtra all-rounder in Grade A.

According to Cricbuzz, the BCCI insiders have revealed that Jadeja was considered for the Grade A+ category. However, the report didn’t reveal why Jadeja wasn’t handed a promotion.

One of the reasons could be that Jadeja has missed plenty of international cricket due to injuries. While he missed a part of India’s tour of Australia, the all-rounder was completely ruled out of the home series against England.

Former Team India chief selector, MSK Prasad opined on the matter as he said the southpaw is a genuine contender for ICC Rankings and he can’t see any reason why he wasn’t included in A+ Grade.

“Jadeja is a genuine A+ candidate. Those who play all formats and have good ICC rankings are included in the list. I cannot see any reason why he was not considered for A + Grade,” Prasad told Cricbuzz.