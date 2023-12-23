WATCH: Gabriel stuns Kop as Arsenal take SHOCK early lead at Anfield in Premier League against Liverpool

Arsenal took a shock lead in their Premier League contest against Liverpool as they stunned the Kop end of the Anfield ground on Saturday (Dec 23). Playing in the top of the table clash, the North London side was given an early lead by Brazilian Gabriel in the fourth minute as the home fans were left furious. Both Liverpool and Arsenal are meeting for the first time in this Premier League season with the top spot at stake as both rivals headed into the contest having been separated by just one point. 🚨🚨| GOAL: Gabriel scores for Arsenal



Liverpool 0-1 Arsenal



pic.twitter.com/tN412MPqqB — CentreGoals. (@centregoals) December 23, 2023 × Gabriel stuns Anfield

Having been awarded a free kick in the third minute of the match, Arsenal skipper Martin Odegaard flipped in a good ball on the edge of the Liverpool penalty area. With a spring in his step, Gabriel was first to get to the ball ahead of the Liverpool defenders and nodded in a good curling ball past Alison to open the scoring. This left the Kop end stunned with Jurgen Klopp’s side on the receiving end of a good set-piece play from Mikel Arteta’s men as they led 1-0 until the 28th minute.

At the time of writing during the half time, the match was all square after Mohamed Salah equaliased in the 30th minute. There were close chances for both teams before the half came to an end, but it remained 1-1 as both failed to convert in the final third.

ALSO READ | Hardik Pandya likely to miss Afghanistan series in Jan due to ankle strain; doubtful for Mumbai Indians in IPL

Premier League top spot up for grabs

Liverpool dropped points against Manchester United last week after a goalless draw at Anfield last Sunday. Liverpool started the day third in the Premier League table (38 points) after Aston Villa (39 points) salvaged a point against Sheffield United on Friday. Arsenal headed into the match with 39 points from 17 matches and could open a four-point gap if they win against Liverpool. While City are not in action, Arsenal could have an eight-point advantage over the title favourites if results go their way.