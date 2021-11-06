Watch: Football match abandoned after fireworks exploded on pitch, nearly hitting a player

A football match on Friday night between Hashtag United and Concord Rangers FC of the Essex Senior League Reserve Division One campaign was abandoned after fireworks exploded on the pitch, hitting one of the players. BBC reported that The fireworks might have come from a nearby garden firework event and also the incident was reported to Essex Police.

The incident happened in the second half when Hashtag United player Matas Skrna was hit by a firework when the home team was leading 2-0 during the match.

Just before the 60th minute, firecrackers hit the Len Salmon Stadium's pitch. One of the rockets exploded at Skrna's feet, who fell on the floor injured. He appeared to be in pain as the teammates called for medics to come on to treat him.

After the incident, the match officials decided to abandon the match.

Hashtag United shared a video and wrote as the caption: "We expect fireworks whenever @hashtagutd play but not like this! Our player, Matas Skrna, is luckily ok but this could have been bad! Game abandoned at 2-0 up as house where fireworks came from refused to stop. Two more landed near pitch. Police have been notified. Stay safe."

Watch the video here:

Spencer Owen, who is the founder and owner of Hashtag United was furious after the incident. Taking to his Twitter, he wrote, "Yet another reason to add to the list of reasons to sack off fireworks. Dog owners know exactly what I'm saying. Glad Matas is ok."