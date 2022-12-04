WATCH | 'Flying' Virat Kohli gets his revenge as he grabs a one-hand stunner

Former Indian skipper Virat Kohli pulled off a moment of brilliance in the field in the first ODI against Bangladesh after having fallen prey to a similar stunning effort in the first innings.

Chasing 187, Bangladesh's Shakib Al Hasan and Mushfiqur Rahman were developing a partnership in the middle after losing three wickets in under 100 runs.

Summoned by captain Rohit Sharma to bowl the 24th over, orthodox, right-arm off-spinner Washington Sundar bowled two dots on the trot. On the third delivery, the lanky all-rounder flighted the ball on the sixth stump as Shakib, taking the bait, went fetching for it.

However, the left-hander was deceived by the flight and managed to slice the ball straight up in the air to the right of the extra cover fielder. Kohli stationed in the region quickly lept to his right rather acrobatically and managed to grab a one-hand stunner.

It was an act of revenge in one way for Kohli as Al Hasan was the bowler when Litton Das pulled off a brilliant catch against him earlier in the match.

At the time, it was a stupefied Kohli that stood on the crease momentarily before trudging back to the pavilion, slowly.

Put into bat first by the hosts, India never managed to get going as Bangladesh bowlers picked wickets at regular intervals. Barring a half-century knock from KL Rahul, the other Indian batters never gained any sort of momentum as the innings folded at the meagre total of 186 without playing the full quota of 50 overs.

Playing XIs for the match:

India: Rohit Sharma (c), Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (w), Washington Sundar, Shahbaz Ahmed, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar, Mohammed Siraj, Kuldeep Sen

Bangladesh: Litton Das (c), Anamul Haque, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim (w), Mahmudullah, Afif Hossain, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Hasan Mahmud, Mustafizur Rahman, Ebadot Hossain