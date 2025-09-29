/WATCH: 'Disappointed' Pakistan captain Salman Agha throws Asia Cup runner up cheque

The Asia Cup final in Dubai on Sunday (Sep 28) was disappointing for Pakistan as it was not only the tournament that they lost against the Men in Blue but it was also their third consecutive loss to India in three weeks. The Pakistani skipper Salman Ali Agha looked visibly disappointed at the presentation ceremony with the outcome of the match and the team performance, particularly with his batting order.

"It is tough one to swallow. We couldn't finish nicely with the bat. Bowling we were outstanding but if we could have finished well, it would have been a different story," said Salman Ali Agha during the presentation ceremony after the loss to India.

Speaking further he said, "We need to sort our batting. Our bowling was superb, but our batting is a concern. I am proud of my team, we as a unit are very proud and we have a lot to look forward to."

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Agha throws Asia Cup runner-up cheque

However, what caught the imagination of the crowd present at the stadium and fans watching the game on TV sets across the world was Agha's frustration on losing the match to India. Agha was handed the Asia Cup runner-up cheque during the post match ceremony by one of the guests but he threw away the cheque after receiving it.