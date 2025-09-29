/Where is Asia cup trophy? What we know after PCB chief 'flees' with it, and what's the norm?

India defended their Asia Cup title in Dubai on Sunday (Sep 28) by beating arch-rivals Pakistan by five wickets. But what caught the imagination of cricket fans across the world was the controversy that erupted after the win. During the presentation ceremony India refused to collect the Asia Cup trophy from Asian Cricket Council (ACC) head Mohsin Naqvi, who also happens to be the chairman of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB).

India still celebrates victory

What unfolded later was even more interesting. Naqvi, instead of leaving the trophy at the presentation ceremony venue for India to celebrate, walked away with it.

However, this did not deter the spirit of Men in Blue from celebrating their win against their cricketing foe Pakistan. Indian players stood next to the empty stage, with captain Suryakumar Yadav playfully pretending to hold the trophy as the team celebrated the victory. Later, on social media, Team India mocked the fiasco with multiple players including Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Shubman Gill and Abhishek Sharma, posting victory photos on Instagram with trophy emojis edited into the frames.

Where is the trophy and what is the norm?

Usually, after the final match of the series, the trophy is presented to the winning team for celebrations. And after the team has finished with its victory celebrations like clicking pictures with it and taking videos and giving photo opportunities to the media present there and the sponsors, the trophy remains with the team for a while. Later, it is handed to the federation of the country that has won the trophy, in this case to the BCCI.