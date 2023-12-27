WATCH: Dean Elgar's last dance as opener scores hundred in farewell series against India in Centurion

It was a sensational beginning for South Africa’s Dean Elgar in his farewell series as the Proteas batter scored a ton on Wednesday (Dec 27) at the SuperSport Park in Centurion. Elgar completed his 14th ton in the red-ball format which saw the hosts make a good start in their first innings of the match after bowling out India. Elgar had earlier announced his decision to hang the boots post the completion of the two-match series against India. 8️⃣4️⃣ Test Matches

5️⃣1️⃣4️⃣6️⃣ Runs

2️⃣3️⃣ Fifties

1️⃣3️⃣ Tons



Dean Elgar's last dance gets underway as he steps to the crease at SuperSport Park 🇿🇦#ThankYouDean #WozaNawe#BePartOfIt pic.twitter.com/m3FQNj4K9v — Proteas Men (@ProteasMenCSA) December 27, 2023 × Elgar runs the show

Having been tasked to bat in the overcast conditions of Centurion in the first session of Day 2, Elgar and company did not have the best start after they lost Aiden Markram on the fifth ball of the fourth over. However, in an excellent nick of form, the left-hand batter needed 141 balls to complete his ton against a resolute Indian bowling line-up. On the first ball of the 43rd over, Elgar smashed Shardul Thakur’s ball over the long-on to bring his ton.

After the ton, he was ecstatic and on the rise as he later helped South Africa take a vital first innings lead.

Rahul brings up 100

Earlier in the first session, KL Rahul brought his best on Day 2 of the Centurion Test as he amassed his eighth ton in the format to help India reach 245. Rahul added 31 runs to his overnight total of 70 runs to bring his ton against South Africa which helped India rescue after a sloppy start in the match on Boxing Day. The ton is also his second at the venue, having also scored a hundred in the 2021-22 tour of South Africa. He was soon dismissed after getting to the triple-figure as South Africa were called into bat in the first session of Day 2.

With India nine wickets down and Rahul batting on 95, the wicketkeeper-batter wanted to get to his 100 as early as possible. On the final of the 66th over, Rahul blasted Gerald Coetzee for a six over the long-on which brought his hundred. The entire dressing room would then give a standing ovation to the Indian batter as he helped rescue the side after a poor start on Boxing Day where India were 24/3 in the first session.