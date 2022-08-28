Watch: Cristiano Ronaldo hilariously pranks Rio Ferdinand ahead of Southampton clash

Although Cristiano Ronaldo was shackled to the sidelines for the second consecutive time in Manchester United's most recent clash against Southampton, he did not let his frustrations become apparent as he was seen in a jovial mood ahead of the match.

The former Real Madrid ace shared a light-hearted moment with Rio Ferdinand as he was filmed pranking his former teammate while warming up for the match, which subsequently ended as 1-0 in United's favour.

Ferdinand was busy previewing the match with pundits Paul Scholes and Peter Crouch and presented Lynsey Hipgrave when he was pranked by Ronaldo.

The five-time Ballon d'Or was caught by the camera slyly ducking away after having sprayed Ferdinan's suede shoes with water from his water bottle, leaving everyone in splits.

Ferdinand subsequently took to Twitter to share footage of their brief interaction, hilariously suggesting that his suede shoes had been ruined.

"Not the suede bro," wrote Ferdinand in his post on Twitter.

Ronaldo, who started the game off the bench, was eventually brought on the field and was joined by his former Real Madrid teammate Casemiro in the second half as the Red Devils overcame the challenge presented by The Saints courtesy of a Bruno Fernandes goal.

Fernandes, who sported the captain's armband as Harry Maguire remains shackled to the bench, perfectly steered in a cross from Diogo Dalot in the 55th minute.

Having kickstarted their season with a humiliating 4-0 loss at the hands of Brentford, Manchester United have seemingly found their rhythm as Erik ten Hag's band of speedsters offered him the first set of back-to-back wins in the Premier League shortly after their triumph against Liverpool.