WATCH: Controversy erupts! Kyrgios accuses crowd of 'racial slurs', rants at umpire in R1 of Wimbledon

Nick Kyrgios always makes heads turn when he is on the court. During his opening match at Wimbledon 2022, on Tuesday (June 28), Kyrgios was up against British star Paul Jubb when a huge controversy erupted as the Australian accused the 'racial slurs' and even ranted at the umpire about it.

In the middle of the match against Jubb, Kyrgios suddenly stopped proceedings after he was visibly upset and smashed the ball out of the court after a broken serve in the opening set, which he eventually conceded 3-6 to Jubb. The 27-year-old then slammed the linesman and even went ahead by calling him a 'snitch'. While he was fined for his action, Kyrgios ranted at the umpire and accused the crowd of hurling racial abuses at him.

During his complain, he told the umpire Marija Cicak, "You have to tell them. They're spectators. They don't have any right to do that. They're spectators who spend money to come watch us play. They should be removed," the Australian tennis player opined.

It didn't stop there itself. Kyrgios added that such a behaviour from the crowd is unacceptable and questioned the umpire. The youngster further mentioned that he would've reacted in a similar manner had his opponent Jubb being subjected to racial abuse. "So pure disrespect from a spectator to an athlete is acceptable at Wimbledon? But you don't accept a hat with two logos? When's the line? That's acceptable, racism is acceptable so when does it stop? So where's the line? It's been happening for years. If they were making racial slurs to him [Jubb] I would say the same thing," Kyrgios said.

The Aussie had accused of racial abuse even during the Stuttgart Open, held early this month, when he was up against Great Britian's Andy Murray. Talking about his opening tie in Wimbledon today, he defeated Jubb 3-6 6-1 7-5 6-7(3) 7-5 to proceed ahead in the showpiece event.