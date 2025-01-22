Barcelona had an evening to remember after they beat Benfica in the Champions League league phase on Tuesday (Jan 21) in a thrilling finish. Playing in Lisbon, Barcelona came from 2-4 down to win 5-4 with Raphinha scoring a 96th-minute winner which broke multiple hearts. The winning goal went down in the history books as the Champions League witnessed the scoreline of 5-4 for the first time in its history.

Just before 5-4 Barcelona.

RAPHINHA HAS WON IT FOR BARCELONA IN THE 96TH MINUTE OF THE GAME !!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! 🌟#BarcaBenfica #fcbarcelona #goal pic.twitter.com/rX2zbXLt2J — itsme (@itsaboutssc) January 21, 2025

Raphinha scores dramatic winner

Trailing 2-4 until the 76th minute, Barcelona scored twice in the next 10 minutes and were on the brink of salvaging a draw against Benfica. However, the four-time champions had other ideas despite being on the back foot in the 95th minute. Defending a corner in the dying moments, Barcelona’s defence cleared the ball setting a counterattack.

On the turn, Raphinha sprinted from his own half and scored from outside the 18-yard penalty box to win the match for Barcelona. The result was met with mixed emotions from both sets of fans considering Benfica were leading 4-2 at one stage.

Players were seen ecstatic and celebrated in Euphoria as Barcelona moved into the R16 of the Champions League. The result meant they now have 18 points and have qualified for the next stage with only Liverpool on 21 points. Barcelona’s only defeat of the Champions League season came against Monaco.

Benfica on the other hand remain on 10 points and still have work to do if they are to play in the later stages of the Champions League.

Champions League qualification race intensifies

The Champions League knockout stage qualification has intensified as Manchester City take on PSG on Wednesday. Real Madrid will face RB Salzburg while Celtic take on Swiss side Young Boys on the same night. Arsenal could move a step closer to R16 if they get the better of Dinamo Zagreb at the Emirates Stadium.