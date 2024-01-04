WATCH: Ball goes missing after Ben McDermott shot gets stuck in stadium roof in BBL 13

The Big Bash League (BBL) season 13 saw had an incredible cricketing moment on Thursday (Jan 4) after it caught the eyes of fans at the Docklands Stadium in Melbourne. Away from the Test cricket in Sydney and Cape Town, the BBL 13 stole the show for a shot hit by Ben McDermott in the BBL game between Hobart Hurricanes and Melbourne Renegades. While everyone in the stadium was left stunned, McDermott got six runs in the most unusual manner as Hurricanes emerged victorious by six wickets.

McDermott's shot catches everyone with surprise

On the second ball of the Hurricanes’ innings, McDermott pulled out a big shot likely to reach the crowd; along with distance, the ball also traveled with elevation. However, with the roof closed at the Docklands Stadium, the ball hit the roof and saw it get trapped. According to tournament rules, a six was awarded since the ball hit the stadium roof while it also went missing. After the incident, everyone including bowler Tom Rodgers were stunned and did not see the ball appear back. This is wild 🤯



Ben McDermott just hit a six that got lost - IN THE ROOF?!#BBL13 pic.twitter.com/58F4zWScnz — KFC Big Bash League (@BBL) January 4, 2024 × What happened in the match?

Having restricted the home side to a low total of 147/4 in their 20 overs, the Hurricanes were favourites to win the match. Despite losing early wickets, the Hurricanes made sure they got over the line in the contest. McDermott scored 25 off 23 including the bizarre six while Sam Hain was the top scorer with 51 off 36. Corey Anderson (unbeaten 41) and Tim David (unbeaten 6) got the visitors over the line for their third win of the season. Fergus O Neill got two wickets while Adam Zampa and Peter Siddle ended with one each.

Earlier despite a poor start, the Renegades had managed to score 147/4 with Jordan Cox (47) and Jonathan Wells (38) in fine form. Earlier, Jake Fraser-McGurk (26) and Quinton de Kock (20) also got good starts but could not convert into big innings.