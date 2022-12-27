'Wasn't far off losing my foot': Glenn Maxwell opens up about the harrowing accident

Australian allrounder Glenn Maxwell has revealed that he wasn't far off from his losing his leg after the freak accident ruled him out of the summer of cricket.

“I probably wasn’t that far off losing my foot which was pretty scary. To be able to be out the other side (now) and starting to walk again, it’s weird you sort of have to teach yourself how to walk.

Maxwell sustained the injury at his friend's birthday party in a rather innocuous accident. The dasher was pretending to chase a friend when slipped on synthetic grass and fell. However, it was Maxwell's friend falling across his leg that caused the accident.

The weight load on the leg was sufficient to snap it and the cricketer was left in squirming pain. However, to not aggravate the injury, Maxwell and his friends decided not to move him. After the snap and till reaching the doctor's, Maxwell had to endure a harrowing 50-minute period.

Medical assessments afterward showed Maxwell shattered his fibula, chipped the tibia and ruptured all ligaments in his foot.

"I shattered my fibula. So that one I think was the first snap I heard. It was snapped in half, but it also shattered through the bone," Maxwell told cricket.com.au's Unplayable Podcast previously.

Despite the harrowing nature of the injury, Maxwell is ahead in his rehabilitation process. The all-rounder revealed that he had started to walk around a ''little''.

“I’m starting to walk around a little bit more comfortable. Hopefully get rid of the crutches in a couple of days. Things are starting to look up."

Maxwell was part of the Australian contingent at the T20 World Cup. However, the injury forced him to skip BBL, the ongoing Test series against South Africa and potentially, the Border-Gavaskar trophy, scheduled to be held in India next year.

