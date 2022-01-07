'Was short-lived but thanks for meme-ories': Novak Djokovic's Australian Open saga leads to meme fest

Tennis superstar Novak Djokovic's visa was cancelled upon arrival in Australia on Thursday (January 06) before he was sent into detention by the authorities. Djokovic had arrived Down Under to take part in the Australian Open tournament after obtaining a medical exemption as he has refused to reveal his COVID-19 vaccination status.

Djokovic had earlier maintained that his participation in the Australian Open remained uncertain due to the country's strict guidelines regarding players' vaccination status. However, the world no.1 had earlier this week taken to social media to confirm that he will be defending his Australian Open title after being granted a medical exemption.

Djokovic was denied entry into the country and sent into detention on his arrival at the Melbourne airport. While the 34-year-old had not disclosed the grounds of his medical exemption, he has refused to reveal details of his vaccination status. As the tennis star prepares for a legal battle in Australia after being detained, social media has mixed reactions to the whole saga.

While Djokovic's fans from around the globe have come together to criticise the Australian government for 'unfairly' treating the world no.1 tennis star, others have been having fun at his expense. Social media was flooded with memes depicting the lighter side of the controversy.

Check out some reactions on Novak Djokovic's Australian Open saga:

Absolutely dying to see some Novak Djokovic-based memes based on that Tom Hanks film #novaxdjokovic @DjokerNole pic.twitter.com/hkGl0aktme — Dan Baxter (@DanBax76) January 5, 2022 ×

Besides his fans, Djokovic's family has also slammed the Australian government and authorities for cancelling his visa. Djokovic's mother Dijana alleged the tennis star was kept in a 'terrible' accommodation and is currently in a "small immigration hotel with bugs".

Also Read: 'Corona fascism': He is in a dirty immigration hotel with bugs, Djokovic's mother on Australian detention

"It's all dirty, the food is terrible," she added. Djokovic's father also lashed out at the Aussie government and said his son was a victim of "political witch hunt" and "corona fascism". However, the Australian government has maintained Djokovic is free to leave the country if he wants to.

Tennis Australia is yet to release an official statement in the matter with the tournament set to get underway from January 17.