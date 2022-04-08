Virender Sehwag reacts to Yuzvendra Chahal's shocking revelation of being hung from balcony

Rajasthan Royals' (RR) Yuzvendra Chahal is making heads turn with his good performances for his new franchise in IPL 2022 edition, however, the wrist spinner has recently been in the headlines for a shocking revelation.

During his Mumbai Indians' (MI) days, Yuzi Chahal had gone through a horrific incident in IPL 2013. He revealed the details in a video shared by RR's official Twitter handle, where he mentioned how he was hung from a balcony by a drunk player. In an interaction with R Ashwin and Karun Nair, where the trio were talking about some past challenges, where Chahal said, "I never told this story, from today everyone will know. I never shared this. This dates back to 2013 when I was with Mumbai Indians we had a match in Bangalore. There was a get-together after that. So, there was a player who was very drunk, I won’t say his name. He was very drunk, he was looking at me for a long time and he just called me and he took me outside and he hung me on the balcony."

To this, former Indian opener Virender Sehwag has reacted and urged Chahal's culprit's name to be revealed. "Important to reveal name of player who as per Chahal did this to him in a drunk state. If true, this cannot be treated as fun, important to know what happened and what action was taken considering the seriousness of this," wrote Sehwag on his official Twitter account.

"Important to reveal name of player who as per Chahal did this to him in a drunk state. If true, this cannot be treated as fun, important to know what happened and what action was taken considering the seriousness of this," wrote Sehwag on his official Twitter account.

The whole cricketing fraternity has been in shock after Chahal's revelation. It will be interesting to see if the name of 'drunk player' comes out in the open.