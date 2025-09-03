/Virat Kohli says RCB title win celebration stampede tragedy 'part of our story now'

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) winning their maiden IPL title in 2025 was a moment former India skipper Virat Kohli had been waiting for 18 years. The trophy win was an emotional and historic day in the franchise and players' history but was mired by an unfortunate incident. The celebration planned after the maiden IPL title win turned ugly as a stampede broke out outside RCB's home ground M Chinnaswamy stadium. In the deadly stampede, 11 people lost their lives and RCB's historic day became associated with tragedy. Kohli, who was inside the stadium during the incident, has described the 'heartbreak' as part of franchise's story now.

Virat Kohli reacts to RCB title celebration stampede

The stampede broke out after a huge crowd gathered outside the Chinnaswamy stadium to celebrate RCB's maiden IPL title win. The unfortunate day of June 4 soon became tragic story where lives were lost. In the aftermath, RCB were blamed for poor management and ignoring city management's advice regarding the celebration.

Reacting to the stampede, Kohli, via a release by RCB, said: "Nothing in life really prepares you for a heartbreak like June 4th. What should've been the happiest moment in our franchise's history... turned into something tragic. I've been thinking of and praying for the families of those we lost... and for our fans who were injured. Your loss is part of our story now. Together, we will move forward with care, respect and responsibility,"

