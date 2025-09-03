/Ravi Ashwin to play in BBL? Spinner reportedly in talks with Australia-based league

Retired India spinner Ravi Ashwin may have called time on is Indian Premier League (IPL) career but he might end up playing in Australia's Big Bash League (BBL). Ashwin, in his retirement post from IPL, also mentioned something about 'exploring other things' and if BBL deal pans out, he can become first high-profile Indian player to take part in the Australia-based T20 league. It is to be noted that no active Indian player is allowed to take part in foreign leagues. Ashwin, retired from international cricket and now IPL as well, can become a freelancer for various T20 leagues around the world.

Is Ashwin going to play in BBL 2026?

A latest report from cricket new website Cricbuzz says that Cricket Australia CEO Todd Greenberg reached out to Ashwin as soon as the veteran off spinner announced his IPL retirement. The BBL is not as grand as IPL but the eight-team tournament has made a market for itself. While there are many stars from foreign countries which have taken part in the BBL over the years, Aswhin may end up starting a whole new trend for the Indians.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Greenberg, who admitted to have called Ashwin about a potential BBL deal, agreed that the spinner could be a great addition to the BBL and said: To get someone with Ashwin's credentials to come over here for the BBL will be great at so many levels. He's a champion cricketer who will bring a lot to the Big Bash and to our cricket summer," as reported by Cricbuzz.

Ashwin IPL numbers