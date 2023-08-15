Virat Kohli, PV Sindhu lead wishes among sports fraternity as India celebrates 77th Independence Day

As India enters its 77th year of Independence the nation celebrates yet another year of glory and success. Sports has been a wide contributor to the success story of the nation in recent years including the Olympics, Asian Games, and field sports like cricket, football, hockey, and others. On this auspicious occasion, top sports fraternities including Virat Kohli, Ravindra Jadeja, and PV Sindhu led the wishes column for the nation on a celebratory day.