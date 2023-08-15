Virat Kohli, PV Sindhu lead wishes among sports fraternity as India celebrates 77th Independence Day
As India enters its 77th year of Independence the nation celebrates yet another year of glory and success. Sports has been a wide contributor to the success story of the nation in recent years including the Olympics, Asian Games, and field sports like cricket, football, hockey, and others. On this auspicious occasion, top sports fraternities including Virat Kohli, Ravindra Jadeja, and PV Sindhu led the wishes column for the nation on a celebratory day.
Happy Independence Day to all. Jai Hind. 🇮🇳— Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) August 15, 2023
Jai ho🇮🇳 #IndependenceDay pic.twitter.com/Vx0Es1kd7A— Ravindrasinh jadeja (@imjadeja) August 15, 2023
On this Independence Day, I send warm wishes to all my fellow Indians. Raising the tricolor high on the podium multiple times has been my greatest honor. The sound of 'Jana Gana Mana' never fails to give me goosebumps, reminding us of the pride we all share in representing our… pic.twitter.com/jGGuNZHBq3— Pvsindhu (@Pvsindhu1) August 15, 2023
I love my India 🇮🇳— Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) August 15, 2023
सभी भारतीयों को मेरी ओर से स्वतंत्रता दिवस की हार्दिक शुभकामनाएं।
Wishing all my fellow Indians across the world a very happy Independence Day.
जय हिंद 🇮🇳#IndependenceDay
Ishq ka toh pata nahi, par jo tumse hai woh kisi aur se nahi!— Gautam Gambhir (@GautamGambhir) August 15, 2023
Jai Hind 🇮🇳🇮🇳 #IndependenceDay pic.twitter.com/lhxyCY8Iw7
A nation like no other, an honour comparable to none.— Surya Kumar Yadav (@surya_14kumar) August 15, 2023
Wishing everyone a very happy Independence Day!🇮🇳
May our country continue to rise and shine and may we do our best to continue to contribute to its glory! pic.twitter.com/yguMWte0uY
🇮🇳 The blurry image of the flag you see in this picture is not just a flag, it’s an emotion which I wore on my chest for my entire career. Let us keep our flag flying high. Happy Independence Day to all my fellow Indians. #HappyIndependenceDay 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/tvz43veHav— Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) August 15, 2023
May we embark on a collective journey of growth, goodwill, and prosperity as we celebrate our 77th— Ajinkya Rahane (@ajinkyarahane88) August 15, 2023
Independence Day. Jai Hind! 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/urz4FIXKhg
Wishing everyone a Happy #IndependenceDay! Today we celebrate the freedom, diversity and progress of our nation. Let’s continue to build a bright and prosperous future for our country and keep the tricolor flying high! 🇮🇳#IndependenceDayIndia #JaiHind pic.twitter.com/b3a9JSBJkn— Jay Shah (@JayShah) August 15, 2023
Wishing my fellow Indians a joyous #IndependenceDay! Let's honor the sacrifices of our freedom fighters and cherish the spirit of unity in diversity. May the tricolor always fly high, symbolizing unity in diversity. #JaiHind! 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/rN5jT5JksK— Suresh Raina🇮🇳 (@ImRaina) August 15, 2023
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday, August 15 addressed the nation in his speech at the Red Fort in New Delhi to mark the celebration of the Independence Day.
नीति सही, रीति नयी।— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 15, 2023
गति सही, राह नयी।
चुनो चुनौती
सीना तान
जग में बढ़ाओ
देश का नाम। pic.twitter.com/F14Xhh4svr