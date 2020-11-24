Virat Kohli in hunt for ICC Player of the Decade Award - Check full nominations list

India’s Virat Kohli and Ravichandran Ashwin have been nominated for the coveted ICC Men’s Player of the Decade Award with Indian captain Kohli featuring in all five men’s categories of ICC Awards of the Decade for his breathtaking run on the field in the last decade.

Kohli and veteran spinner Ashwin are the two Indian players alongside seven overseas players nominated for the most prestigious award by the ICC.

Along with Kohl and Ashwin, Joe Root (England), Kane Williamson (New Zealand), Steve Smith (Australia), AB de Villiers (South Africa), and Kumar Sangakkara (Sri Lanka) are the other players nominated in the ICC Men’s Player of the Decade award.

In the Men’s ODI Player of the Decade Award, former Indian cricketer Mahendra Singh Dhoni, Rohit Sharma, Kohli, Lasith Malinga (Sri Lanka), Mitchell Starc (Australia), de Villiers and Sangakkara have been nominated.

Kohli and Rohit were also named in the Men’s T20I Player of the Decade category which consists the likes of Rashid Khan (Afghanistan), Imran Tahir (South Africa), Aaron Finch (Australia), Malinga and Chris Gayle (West Indies).

Furthermore, Kohli has also been nominated in the Men’s Test Player of the Decade and ICC Spirit of Cricket Award of the Decade categories.

Kohli has already scored 70 international centuries and is just one behind Ricky Ponting (71) And Sachin Tendulkar (100). He is also behind the iconic duo of Ponting and Tendulkar in the list of leading run-scorers of all-time with 21,444 runs under his belt.

In the last decade, Kohli scored over 7000 runs in Test cricket whereas, in ODIs, he amassed more than 11000 runs and over 2600 in T20s.

ICC Awards of the Decade: List of nominations

Men’s Player of the decade: Virat Kohli (India) Ravichandran Ashwin (India), Joe Root (England), Kane Williamson (New Zealand), Steve Smith (Australia), AB de Villiers (South Africa), and Kumar Sangakkara (Sri Lanka).

Women’s ODI Player of the Decade: Meg Lanning (Australia), Ellyse Perry (Australia), Mithali Raj (India), Suzie Bates (New Zealand), Stafanie Taylor (West Indies) and Jhulan Goswami (India).

Women’s Player of the Decade: Ellyse Perry (Australia), Meg Lanning (Australia), Suzie Bates (New Zealand), Stafanie Taylor (West Indies), Mithali Raj (India), Sarah Taylor (England).

Men’s ODI Player of the Decade: Virat Kohli (India), Lasith Malinga (Sri Lanka), Mitchell Starc (Australia), AB de Villiers, Rohit Sharma (India), MS Dhoni (India), and Kumara Sangakkara (Sri Lanka).

Men’s Test Player of the Decade: Virat Kohli (India), Kane Williamson (New Zealand), Smith, James Anderson (England), Rangana Herath (Sri Lanka), and Yasir Shah (Pakistan).

Men’s T20I Player of the Decade: Rashid Khan (Afghanistan), Virat Kohli (India), Imran Tahir (South Africa), Aaron Finch (Australia), Lasith Malinga (Sri Lanka), Chris Gayle (West Indies), and Rohit Sharma (India).

ICC Spirit of Cricket Award of the Decade: Virat Kohli (India), Kane Williamson (New Zealand), Brendon McCullum (New Zealand), Misbah-ul-Haq (Pakistan), MS Dhoni (India), Anya Shrubsole (England), Katherine Brunt (England), Mahela Jayawardene (Sri Lanka), and Daniel Vettori (New Zealand).

