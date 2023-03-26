'Virat Kohli has got skills but I am better than him in...,' reveals Chris Gayle ahead of IPL 2023

Top T20 batter in the world, Chris Gayle, has showered praises on his former IPL teammate Virat Kohli saying he loves his passion for the game but has also claimed that he is better than his Indian counterpart in dancing. Ahead of the 16th edition of the Indian Premier League that starts in less than a week, Gayle revealed batting alongside Virat was fantastic and that Kohli needs to get credit for his performances over the years.

"Batting with Virat was just fantastic. I like the passion he has for the game. I like his passion and his work ethic, it's fantastic. You have to give him credit for that, and he wants to show it with his performances," Gayle said as quoted in TOI.

Gayle joined Virat at RCB in 2011, and till the time both played together, they accounted for ten plus century-stand partnerships – an IPL record in itself.

Speaking on having a good understanding with the former India captain, Gayle said both complimented each other well. And while he is remembered to be scoring most runs via boundaries during all partnerships, the Windies star player admitted he contributed in those twos and threes and was among the quickest between the wickets.

"We had a good understanding with each other. We complemented each other well. Sometimes people might say 'Chris didn't run between the wickets'. "I bat with Virat, and I ran between the wickets, so I don't want anyone to use this as an alibi to say we don't run between the wickets. We have over nine (ten) 100-run partnerships, check how many times how many twos and threes we took. I was the quickest one between the wickets. Don't get it twisted," Gayle added.

An entertainer on-and-off the field, Gayle is regarded as the live wire. Sharing his dressing room experiences with Virat Kohli, Gayle said while Kohli knew some dance moves, he will still fall second in a competition with Chris irrespective of the dance form being an Indian or Caribbean.

"Sharing a dressing room with Virat and the other guys, once I am there, I am always jovial and having a lot of fun, dancing and everything like that. I'd show them a few moves and realise Virat's got the skills. He can move, you know. But if it's an Indian dance, Chris Gayle will win, if it's a Caribbean dance, Chris Gayle will win," the former Windies captain added.

Meanwhile, Gayle last featured in IPL for Punjab Kings in 2021.