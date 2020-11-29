Virat Kohli becomes fastest batsman to score 22,000 international runs

Indian skipper Virat Kohli has become the fastest batsman to cross 22,000 runs in international cricket. Kohli achieved this feat by playing a masterclass knock at SCG in the second ODI match against Australia.

Virat fell just 11 runs short from scoring his 44th ODI century. Kohli took just 418 matches and 462 innings to enter the list. Tendulkar currently heads the list with 34,357 runs followed by Kumar Sangakkara (28,016), Ricky Ponting (27,483), Jayawardene (25,957), Jack Kallis (25,534), Rahul Dravid (24,208) and Brain Lara (22,358).

Kohli has 22,011 runs in international cricket. He has 11,977 runs in ODIs, 7,240 in Tests, and 2,794 in T20Is.

Kohli is just six centuries away from Sachin Tendulkar’s record of most hundreds in the 50-over format.

However, India's woes in Australia tour of 2020-21 continue as the Men in Blue were beaten by 51 runs at the Sydney Cricket Ground in Sydney on Friday in the second ODI of the three-match series. With this win, Aussies seal a series against India.

Australia is up by 2-0 in the three-match ODI series. India will be hoping to avoid a whitewash at Canberra.