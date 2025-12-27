/VHT 2025-26: Rishabh Pant’s calm 70 against Gujarat hints at white-ball comeback

Indian Test vice-captain Rishabh Pant’s effort to rebuild his white-ball career took a steady step forward on Thursday as the southpaw batter played a composed knock for Delhi in the Vijay Hazare Trophy. Pant scored 70 off 79 balls against Gujarat, choosing patience over flair in an innings that stood out more for its control than its power.

Walking in at a difficult moment with Delhi at 98 for 3, Pant focused on staying at the crease and guiding his team through a tricky middle phase. The pitch offered extra bounce and movement, making strokeplay uncomfortable. Earlier, Virat Kohli had scored quickly, but once he was dismissed, Delhi’s innings slowed, and the risk of a collapse loomed. With the field spread and limited batting left to come, Pant read the situation well and adapted his game.

Instead of his usual aggressive approach, Pant kept things simple. He worked the ball into gaps, ran hard between the wickets, and avoided risky shots early on. Singles and twos formed the bulk of his runs as he moved calmly through the 20s and 30s. The intent was clear: bat time first, attack later.



Pant’s control at the crease was noticeable. He stayed still, trusted his defence, and waited for loose deliveries. He reached 49 with a gentle push into the outfield before finally changing gears. A wrong’un from Ravi Bishnoi was the release shot, which Pant sent over long-on for six.



From there, his confidence grew. He mixed caution with intent, bringing out the sweep and using his wrists to find boundaries. Pant reached his half-century off 62 balls and added 20 more at a quicker pace, showing that his natural attacking game was never far away.



Despite Pant’s effort, Delhi failed to build on the platform fully. Once he was dismissed for 70, wickets fell in quick succession at the death. Delhi ended on 254 for 9, a total that felt below par after a solid middle-overs recovery.



Pant has not played an ODI for India since August 2024 and remains on the fringe of the national white-ball setup. His numbers in the format have often raised questions, but this innings suggested a shift in approach.