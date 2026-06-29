/'Very hard to be critical of guys,' says India assistant coach ten Doeschate despite T20I series whitewash vs Ireland

After India suffered a humiliating 0-2 defeat against Ireland in two-match T20I series, assistant coach Ryan ten Doeschate admits the feeling of 'disbelief' in the team. This is the first time India, who won back-to-back T20 World Cups in 2024 and 2026, have lost a T20I series in nearly three years. The series defeat ended India's streak of 16-series wins in T20Is and it is definitely a shock for players as well as the fans.

India assistant coach reveals mood of team after Ireland series loss

"There's a little bit of disbelief," ten Doeschate after the shocking series defeat. "It's also very hard to be critical of guys who have just won a World Cup. We've been outdone or outsmarted by a team who just did the basics very well.

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"The learnings for us in terms of being able to adapt to different conditions. That's probably the biggest takeaway from this. The guys really know how to play in India. This is a good lesson in the fact that we're going to have to adapt and play slightly differently when we go to different countries and play against different teams."

How Ireland scripted history?

In the first of two T20Is, Ireland batted first and scored 182/9 in 20 overs with skipper Lorcan Tucker scoring 50 off 36 and Gareth Delany contributing 49. Chasing the target, Abhishek Sharma top scored with 20-ball 49 but no other batter could get going except Shivam Dube, who scored 25 off 14 balls. For Ireland, Matthew Humphreys and Matt Hollard took three wickets each as India could manage only 148 and lost by 34 runs.