Venkatesh Prasad BLASTS Team India after woeful West Indies series defeat, tweets 'needs to improve skillset'

Former India coach Venkatesh Prasad has blasted Team India after their woeful 2-3 T20I series defeat against West Indies on Sunday, August 13. Despite levelling the series at 2-2, India lost the final T20I that saw the hosts emerge victorious against Hardik Pandya’s men. According to Prasad, the Indian team needs to improve their skillset while he also thinks India lacks a hunger and intensity deficiency.

“India needs to improve their skillset. There is a hunger & intensity deficiency & often the captain looked clueless. Bowlers can’t bat, batsmen can’t bowl. It’s important to not look for yes men and be blinded because someone is your favourite player but look at the larger good,” tweeted Prasad after the match.

The Indian team has suffered some monumental lows under the coaching of Rahul Dravid having lost to Bangladesh in the ODI series last December while a defeat to West Indies on Sunday also added to the criticism. The Caribbean side has failed to qualify for the ODI World Cup, but despite the turmoil managed to get the better of India in the five-match T20I series.

“India has been a very very ordinary limited overs side for some time now. They have been humbled by a West Indies side that failed to qualify for the ODI WC a few months back. We had also lost to Ban in the ODI series. Hope they introspect instead of making silly statements,” another tweet from Prasad added.

India enter crucial period

The embarrassment of defeat could now be put behind as India enter a crucial next three months. The Men in Blue will take on continental opponents in the Asia Cup in a couple of weeks before taking on Australia in a three-match ODI series before the World Cup. India as hosts will be one of the favourites to clinch the World Cup that starts on October 5. The team still has a few issues to sort out before entering the crucial period as KL Rahul and Shreyas Iyer continue their rehabilitation and are still in doubt for the big event tournaments.

