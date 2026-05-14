/Vaibhav Sooryavanshi earns India-A call-up for ODI tri series against SL, AFG; Tilak Varma named captain

Rajasthan Royals opener and batting prodigy Vaibhav Sooryavanshi has earned his maiden India-A call-up for the One-Day tri-series against Sri Lanka A and Afghanistan A, scheduled in June 2026. The left-handed batter has broken several T20 records since his IPL debut last season, and vows to carry his form into the 50-over cricket before the selectors start thinking about handing him his first senior team call-up. T20 World Cup winner Tilak Varma will lead the 15-man squad, with Riyan Parag to play as his deputy.

India-A squad for ODI tri-series –

Tilak Varma (captain), Priyansh Arya, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Riyan Parag (vice-captain), Ayush Badoni, Nishant Sindhu, Harsh Dubey, Suryansh Shedge, Prabhsimran Singh (wk), Kumar Kushagra (wk), Vipraj Nigam, Yash Thakur, Yudhvir Singh, Anshul Kamboj and Arshad Khan



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Having already played for India-A during the Asia Cup Rising Stars T20 Tournament in November last year, Vaibhav will feature in his first ‘A’ squad for the ODI series right after IPL 2026. Following his breakthrough moment on his IPL debut last season, when he smashed a first-ball six off Shardul Thakur, and later hitting a 35-ball hundred (in only his third IPL game against the Gujarat Titans), Vaibhav announced himself to the world.



Later, his several Under-19 tours (both ODIs and T20Is) upped his game before he smashed the world record for the highest individual score in the U19 ODI World Cup final this year, hitting an unbelievable 175 off just 80 balls. The attacking opener whacked 15 maximums and as many fours, helping India score 411/9. The Indian U19 Team won the edition, beating England by 100 runs.



Even this season, Vaibhav scored his second IPL hundred, while also breaking the record for hitting the most number of sixes by an Indian in an innings (12) against SRH. So far this season, Vaibhav has scored 440 runs (in 11 contested matches), at a strike rate of 236.56.



Meanwhile, several other IPL breakthrough players have also earned call-ups, including Punjab Kings openers Prabhsimran Singh and Priyansh Arya. LSG’s Ayush Badoni and GT’s Nishant Sindhu, alongside seamers Arshad Khan and Anshul Kamboj, have also made the list.

Tri-Series Schedule (Dambulla, Sri Lanka, in June 2026)