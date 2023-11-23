'Usually tournament's best...' - Michael Vaughan trolls Mohammad Kaif over India's failed World Cup campaign

A few current and ex-cricketers, including David Warner and now Michael Vaughan, reminded former India batter Mohammad Kaif of what it means for a team to deliver on D-day. Following a post on X (previously Twitter), which read Kaif's comments about India being the best team in the tournament despite finishing second in the final, Warner re-posted, commenting that with Australia winning the World Cup, they were the best side regardless.

David Warner reminded Kaif that irrespective of what a team looks like on paper, the one playing well on the day when it matters wins in the end.

Warner said, “I like MK, issue is it does not matter what’s on paper. At the end of the day you need to perform when it matters. That’s why they call it a final. That’s the day that counts and it can go either way, that’s sports. 2027 here we come 👍” I like MK, issue is it does not matter what’s on paper. At the end of the day you need to perform when it matters. That’s why they call it a final. That’s the day that counts and it can go either way, that’s sports. 2027 here we come 👍 https://t.co/DBDOCagG2r — David Warner (@davidwarner31) November 22, 2023 × Replying to the same, Kaif, in another post, wrote, “Facts: It was Australia's day in final, they won, they are World Cup winners.

More facts: India comprehensively won 10 games, they lost 11th, they had the best bowlers and batters. They were the tournament's best team.

Both facts, on paper and on field. Relax Australia” Facts: It was Australia's day in final, they won, they are World Cup winners.

More facts: India comprehensively won 10 games, they lost 11th, they had the best bowlers and batters. They were the tournament's best team.

Both facts, on paper and on field. Relax Australia. — Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) November 23, 2023 × Replying to this post on X, Vaughan, who holds a reputation for engaging in fun banters on social media, wrote, “Usually the tournament best team lift the trophy at the end of the event .. 😜” Usually the tournaments best team lift the trophy at the end of the event .. 😜 https://t.co/1FhJY0g44k — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) November 23, 2023 × So close and yet so far

The hosts, India, had an unprecedented and unparalleled run heading into the World Cup final against Australia. With ten back-to-back wins in the tournament, India entered the summit clash with the favourite’s tag.

Considering their performance in all three departments, it either required a tactical approach or a superhuman effort from anyone to top them on the day it mattered. Much to Australia’s liking, a bit of both unfolded in the World Cup final in Ahmedabad.

While Pat Cummins’ out-of-the-world tactics saw India getting restricted to 240 in the first innings, Travis Head’s second World Cup hundred helped Oz win the match with six wickets in hand.