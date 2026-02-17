/Usman Tariq confident of Pakistan’s Super 8 chances after India drubbing in T20 World Cup

Pakistan spinner Usman Tariq is confident of his team’s chances of sealing a Super 8 spot in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 following a drubbing against India in Colombo two nights ago. Pakistan lost to its arch-rivals by 61 runs in their marquee Group A game, conceding its eighth loss against the Men in Blue in this tournament’s history. While India qualified for the next round, with three wins in as many contested matches, Pakistan linger in third place after the USA, needing to win its final match against Namibia to enter the last eight.

India, on the other hand, will take on the Netherlands in their final league game on Wednesday (Feb 18) in Ahmedabad.

"Lifting the team is only difficult when you don't work on your mistakes committed in the last game," Tariq said in a chat with the reporters on Tuesday. "We have worked on our mistakes, so I think it will not be a tough task.

"We have a resolve not to commit the same mistakes again."

Pakistan were criticised for asking India to bat then folding meekly for 114 in 18 overs chasing a stiff 176 target.

"We can feel their (fans') disappointment because the match is watched by the whole nation," Tariq said. "So, we feel their pain, but I am sure when we play them (India) next, we will put up a better show."

Tariq dismissed rumours that batting star Babar Azam and pace spearhead Shaheen Shah Afridi could be dropped against Namibia after poor performances against India.

"Both Azam and Shaheen have won many matches for Pakistan, so if they did not perform well in one game, we should not write them off," said Tariq.

Pakistan have faced Namibia only once before in a T20 international.

"Whoever we play, we have the confidence to beat them, and our goal is to play the final and win the cup, which we will try our best to achieve."

Meanwhile, Namibia has lost all three of their group matches thus far and has been knocked out of the Super 8 race.