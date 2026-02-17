/Gavaskar, Kapil Dev among 14 legendary captains write to Pakistan govt for fair treatment of Imran Khan in jail

In a massive development surrounding former Pakistan’s World Cup-winning captain, Imran Khan’s deteriorating health condition, over a dozen ex-cricket captains, including two from India, Sunil Gavaskar and Kapil Dev, have written to the Pakistani government over the fair treatment of one of cricket’s most influentialfigures inside the jail. Imran has been in prison for over 800 days, and the latest reports suggested that he lost 85% vision in his right eye, with the related authorities taking swift action to move him to a hospital for immediate treatment.

In a joint statement, as reported by several publications, over 12 signatories, also including Australia's great and ex-India head coach, Greg Chappell, have made a fervent appeal to the Pakistan government for fairness in Imran Khan’s physical, mental, environmental, and social treatment.



In their one-page request, the signatories wrote, "We respectfully urge the Government of Pakistan to ensure that Imran Khan receives:

Immediate, adequate and ongoing medical attention from qualified specialists of his choosing to address his reported health issues.

Humane and dignified conditions of detention in line with international standards, including regular visits by close family members.

Fair and transparent access to legal processes without undue delay or hindrance.”

Meanwhile, among those legendary captains are also Michael Atherton, Allan Border, Michael Brearley, Ian Chappell, Belinda Clark, David Gower, Kim Hughes, Nasser Hussain, Sir Clive Lloyd, Steve Waugh and John Wright.



Considering most of these players either played against Imran or shared a platform with him (at some point during their careers), all raised concerns over his health crisis, compounded by the vision loss in his right eye.



"Recent reports concerning his health - particularly the alarming deterioration of his vision while in custody - and the conditions of his imprisonment over the past two and a half years have caused us profound concern," the statement read. "As fellow cricketers who understand the values of fair play, honour, and respect that transcend the boundary rope, we believe that a person of Imran Khan's stature deserves to be treated with the dignity and basic human consideration befitting a former national leader and a global sporting icon," the letter read.

‘Imran is universally admired’

Imran was perhaps the greatest cricketer of his time; alongside several batting and bowling records to his name, let alone considering (he) being universally admired for his game and more so (for) his looks, Imran led Pakistan to its maiden World Cup crown in 1992 before calling time on his career. Mentioning the same in their letter to the Pakistan government, the letter read, “Imran Khan's contributions to the game are universally admired. As captain, he led Pakistan to their historic 1992 Cricket World Cup victory - a triumph built on skill, resilience, leadership, and sportsmanship that inspired generations across borders.



"Many of us competed against him, shared the field with him, or grew up idolising his all-round brilliance, charisma, and competitive spirit. He remains one of the finest all-rounders and captains the sport has ever seen, earning respect from players, fans, and administrators alike."



By also mentioning that Imran holds the distinction of being democratically elected as Pakistan’s Prime Minister, the signatories urged the authorities to uphold the principles of decency and justice and provide Imran Khan with the best possible treatment.



“Beyond cricket, Imran Khan served as Prime Minister of Pakistan, leading his nation during a challenging period. Regardless of political perspectives, he holds the honour of having been democratically elected to the highest office in his country.



"Cricket has long been a bridge between nations. Our shared history on the field reminds us that rivalry ends when the stumps are drawn - and respect endures. Imran Khan embodied that spirit throughout his career.

