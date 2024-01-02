Usman Khawaja sparks debate after comment on Franchise vs Test cricket, says 'getting paid a truckload more’

Usman Khawaja has sparked debate after his latest comment on the Franchise vs Test cricket debate as he prepares for the final Test match against Pakistan for Australia. Khawaja, who represents Brisbane Heat in the Big Bash League (BBL) would prefer playing franchise cricket due to the financial disparity. According to Khawaja, he is ‘getting paid a truckload more to play T20 cricket’ while he continues to serve for the Test side of Australia. His comment comes a day after former captain Steve Waugh had blasted Cricket South Africa (CSA) for sending a second-string squad to New Zealand.

Khawaja sparks debate

“If I was a player from another nation and getting paid ok to play international cricket, I’m getting paid a truckload more to play T20 cricket, I’m sorry but I’m going to be playing the T20 cricket,” Khawaja told Fox Cricket.

“Not because it doesn’t mean anything - I love playing for my country, but it is also a case of looking after your family, doing things right. If two people get paid to do the same job and you’re getting paid twice as much at one firm and half at the other firm, you’re going to pick the one you’re getting paid [more] for,” the southpaw added.

With the turn of the year, several franchise leagues including ILT20, SA20 and BPL are set to take center stage with big-name players attracted towards the same. The BBL is already underway in Australia while the Pakistan Super League (PSL) season ready to get underway in February. These leagues have attracted big players as they get paid more than representing the nation in Test format. The Indian Premier League (IPL) has a separate window that allows players to participate in the cash-rich league.

Khawaja’s Australia take on Pakistan in Warner’s farewell

Having announced his retirement from the longer format for the national side David Warner’s inclusion in the side was inevitable for the SCG Test. Khawaja on the flip side keeps his place in the side as a middle-order batter. Warner had a superb start to the three-match series having scored 164 at the Perth Stadium leading the hosts to a massive win.