Usman Khawaja charged by ICC for black armband protest during Australia vs Pakistan Perth Test

On Thursday (Dec 21), the International Cricket Council (ICC) charged Australia opener Usman Khawaja for breaching ICC regulations for sporting a black armband during Pat Cummins & Co.'s first Test against Pakistan in Perth without prior approval. The opening batter wore the armband in place of taking the field with writing on his shoes which he had worn during the team's training session, stating "all lives are equal" and "freedom is a human right". It was an attempt to raise awareness of the ongoing humanitarian crisis in Gaza.

An ICC spokesperson told ESPN Cricinfo, "Usman Khawaja has been charged for breaching Clause F of the Clothing and Equipment Regulations. Usman displayed a personal message (armband) during the first Test Match against Pakistan without seeking the prior approval of Cricket Australia and the ICC to display it, as required in the regulations for personal messages. This is a breach under the category of an 'other breach' and the sanction for a first offence is a reprimand."

Notably, the ICC's clothing and equipment regulations state: "Players and team officials shall not be permitted to wear, display or otherwise convey personal messages on their clothing, equipment or otherwise, irrespective of whether such messages are affixed to clothing, equipment or otherwise and whether such messages are displayed or conveyed through the use of the specific clothing or other items (eg. an arm band) or by the use of words, symbol, graphic message, images or otherwise ('personal messages'), unless approved in advance by both the player or team official's board and the ICC Cricket Operations Department. Approval shall not be granted for messages which relate to political, religious or racial activities or causes."'

Ahead of the Perth Test, Khawaja had made heads turn after opting not to wear the shoes with the writing following ICC's indifferent take. Following this, he made his displeasure known courtesy of an emotional video posted on social media, stating that he was not trying to make any political claims. Back then, he had claimed to challenge ICC's stance on being barred from wearing the shoes.

In the video, the 37-year-old said, "What I've written on my shoes is not political. I'm not taking sides. Human life to me is equal. One Jewish life is equal to one Muslim life is equal to one Hindu life and so on. I'm just speaking up for those who don't have a voice." He added, "The ICC have told me I can't wear my shoes on the field because they feel it's a political statement under their guidelines. I don't believe it's so. It's a humanitarian appeal. I will respect their view and decision. But I will fight it and seek to gain approval."

Amid all this, the veteran batter also received support from the Cricket Australia (CA). It said in a statement: "We support the right of our players to express personal opinions. But the ICC has rules in place which prohibit the display of personal messages which we expect the players to uphold."