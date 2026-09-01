/US Open: Defending champion Alcaraz makes winning return to Flushing Meadows

Defending champion Carlos Alcaraz didn't miss a beat as he returned from a four-month injury absence with a straight-sets first-round victory in the US Open on Monday (Aug 31). Out of action with a wrist injury since April, Alcaraz passed his first test with flying colors, beating Russian Roman Safiullin 6-4, 6-4, 6-4 at Arthur Ashe Stadium, where women's defending champion Aryna Sabalenka also made it safely into the second round.

"It's been a really tough five months for me," Alcaraz said. "Being able to step on the Arthur Ashe, being able to compete again, I couldn't decide to come back in a better tournament. It's a really special place for me."

Add WION as a Preferred Source

"I tried to enjoy as much as I can," he added. "I missed the crowd, I missed the energy, I missed competition. I missed everything."

Alcaraz is trying to bookend his season with Grand Slam titles after his Australian Open triumph in January made him the youngest man to complete a career Grand Slam.

Monday's performance might not have been peak Alcaraz, but the seven-time Grand Slam champion unleashed his powerful forehand with increasing confidence and displayed his familiar touch at the net.

"I think the level of tennis is going to be better for sure," said Alcaraz, who said he was most proud that he was able to quell his own doubts about his fitness.

"I tried to forget everything, I tried to enjoy," he said.

Alcaraz's smooth move into the second round came less than 24 hours after ailing Novak Djokovic suffered his earliest Grand Slam exit in 20 years, falling in five brutal sets to Mariano Navone.

The tournament was already missing top-ranked Jannik Sinner, absent with a bad knee, and Djokovic's exit removed another possible obstacle for Alcaraz, who could have met the Serb superstar in the semi-finals.

Aggressive Sabalenka

Sabalenka's bid for a rare US Open three-peat comes amid a worrying drop in form, but the Belarusian star rose to the occasion in a 6-2, 6-4 victory over Camila Osorio.

She was slowed by 23 unforced errors but belted 32 winners to more than compensate, her thunderous groundstrokes proving enough to see off a counter-punching opponent who stepped up her game in the second set.

"She brought the fight," Sabalenka said. "She battled really well and I just tried to stay as aggressive as possible.

"I think I played great. She's a tough opponent, makes you work really hard to get every point, so I'm happy that I was able to close the match in straight sets," she added.

Sabalenka hasn't reached a final since capturing the prestigious "Sunshine Double" of Indian Wells and Miami back in March.

Poland's six-time Grand Slam singles champion Iga Swiatek sailed into the second round with a straight sets victory over China's Wang Xiyu.

Eighth-seeded Swiatek, who defeated Sabalenka on the way to her lone US Open triumph in 2022, eased past Wang 6-2, 6-3 in 1hr 28min.

"It was a good day in the office," Swiatek said afterwards. "I felt pretty good right from the beginning and I had the energy and the intensity. I want to keep it that way."

Elsewhere Frenchman Arthur Fils, flying high after his first ATP Masters title in Cincinnati, was brought back to earth by Greek Stefanos Tsitsipas 4-6, 7-6 (7/3), 6-1, 6-4.

Tsitsipas bagged his first win over 22-year-old Fis in six encounters.

"I am speechless, I don't know what to say," said Tsitsipas, a former top five player who has slumped to 53 in the world. "It's an amazing start to the tournament."

With top-seeded German Alexander Zverev due to open his campaign on Tuesday, Monday night's showcourt action on Ashe saw American eighth seed Ben Shelton overcome a rocky start before booking his place in the second round with a four-set defeat of the Netherlands' Tallon Griekspoor.

Shelton looked out of sorts as Griekspoor roared through the first set with three breaks of serve to win 6-1.

But Shelton turned the tables to score a 1-6, 6-1, 7-6 (7/3), 6-2 victory in 2hr 35min.

"Started off with a little bit of nerves tonight, but I found my rhythm," Shelton said.