/US Open 2025: Emma Raducanu breezes past Indonesia's Janice Tjen to reach third round

Emma Raducanu stormed into the third round of the ongoing US Open after a dominant performance against Indonesia's Janice Tjen, securing a 6-2, 6-3 win in just over an hour on the tournament's day four on Wednesday (August 27). The 22-year-old British star looked sharp and confident from the very first point, overpowering her 23-year-old opponent with an aggressive baseline game and flawless serving. Raducanu, who has previously shown flashes of brilliance in New York, demonstrated an impressive mix of precision and power to maintain control of the match throughout its entirety.

Tjen, who had been riding a wave of momentum following some impressive wins earlier in the tournament, struggled to keep pace with Raducanu’s superior athleticism and shot-making. The young player found herself repeatedly pushed to the corners of the court, unable to break through Raducanu's defenses. Despite several attempts to rally, Tjen was forced to concede the match in just 66 minutes. “It feels great to get through, especially in straight sets,” Raducanu said after the win. “I’ve been feeling really focused on my game, and it’s great to see that translate into solid performances on the court. I just want to keep building on this momentum as I move forward.”

Raducanu’s serving was a particular highlight, with the British no. 1 hitting eight aces and maintaining a first-serve percentage above 75%. She also kept her unforced errors to a minimum, while putting immense pressure on Tjen’s serve with her powerful returns. Tjen, despite her best efforts, found herself repeatedly under the cosh, unable to find her rhythm in the face of Raducanu’s aggressive play. The crowd at Arthur Ashe Stadium was fully behind Raducanu, and her connection with the New York audience was palpable, with the fans appreciating her composed demeanor and clinical execution.